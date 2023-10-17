IndiGo widens lead on international routes
Between April and June, IndiGo, the largest domestic airline, has achieved a 17.2% market share, among both Indian and foreign airlines operating on international routes, up significantly from 9.6% in the June quarter of 2019.
NEW DELHI : Low-cost airline IndiGo has almost doubled its share of India’s international flights in the first quarter of FY24 from the corresponding pre-pandemic period, expanding its lead in this lucrative segment.
