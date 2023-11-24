IndiGo will be first airline to start flights from Noida International Airport

The Noida International Airport and IndiGo airlines have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), wherein the largest domestic airline will be the first airline to start flights from Noida International Airport. According to a statement, the country's largest airline -- which has agreed to become the launch carrier for the airport.

The Noida International Airport is scheduled to be operational by the end of 2024.

Under the agreement, signed in Delhi, NIA and IndiGo will work together towards developing and strengthening air connectivity in Uttar Pradesh and beyond.

The greenfield airport is located in Jewar area of Gautam Buddh Nagar district in western Uttar Pradesh, about 75 km from Delhi.

Once operational, it will be the second international and overall third commercial airport in the National Capital Region (NCR).

The partnership will explore new and innovative ideas, aimed at gaining operational efficiency and enhanced customer experience, as per the NIA statement.

"We are excited to sign this MoU with IndiGo, which has a strong base both in domestic and international markets. The partnership between NIA and IndiGo will not only help bolster air connectivity but also innovate, ensuring an exceptional customer experience for our customers alike," Noida International Airport's Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Christoph Schnellmann said.

"By leveraging IndiGo's extensive route network and expertise, we aim to provide our passengers with unparalleled connectivity and an exceptional travel experience," Schnellmann said.

IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers said the airline is thrilled to announce the partnership with NIA to become its launch carrier.

"As India's leading airline, IndiGo has always been at the forefront of enhancing connectivity and giving wings to the nation. Our operations at NIA will provide the people of Uttar Pradesh with seamless connectivity across our unparalleled network," Elbers said.

"We look forward to the inauguration of the new airport in 2024 and will continue to work with NIA management to explore innovative ways to deliver an affordable, on-time, and hassle-free travel experience across the 6E network," he added.

