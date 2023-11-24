IndiGo will be first airline to start flights from Noida International Airport
IndiGo is set to become the first airline to operate flights from the upcoming Noida International Airport, which is expected to be operational by the end of 2024.
The Noida International Airport and IndiGo airlines have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), wherein the largest domestic airline will be the first airline to start flights from Noida International Airport. According to a statement, the country's largest airline -- which has agreed to become the launch carrier for the airport.