IndiGo will ground as many planes as Air India Express + Akasa Air in Jan to Mar quarter
IndiGo expects to ground around mid-thirties planes due to the powder metal issue on its Pratt & Whitney fleet, bringing the total grounded planes to over 80 in Q4-FY24.
IndiGo, the country's largest carrier by fleet and market share, finally has an estimated number of planes it will have to ground as a result of the powder metal issue on its Pratt & Whitney powered fleet. The airline expects the AOG (Aircraft on Ground) count to be in the range of mid-thirties due to the powder metal issue, which is incremental to the existing groundings which are in upper forties. This could take the total grounded planes in IndiGo’s fleet to more than 80 in the Jan to Mar quarter (Q4-FY24).