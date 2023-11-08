IndiGo may have to ground planes to the number of around mid-thirties due to the powder metal issue on its Pratt & Whitney fleet, bringing the total grounded planes to over 80 in Q4-FY24.

IndiGo, the country's largest carrier by fleet and market share, finally has an estimated number of planes it will have to ground as a result of the powder metal issue on its Pratt & Whitney-powered fleet. The airline expects the Aircraft on Ground (AOG) count to be in the range of mid-thirties due to the powder metal issue, which is incremental to the existing groundings which are in upper forties. This could take the total grounded planes in IndiGo's fleet to more than 80 going ahead, during the January to March quarter (Q4-FY24).

In terms of size, this means that the airline will have as many planes grounded as Air India Express and Akasa Air put together. Currently, Air India Express (including erstwhile AirAsia India) has a fleet of 57 aircraft while Akasa Air has a fleet of 20 planes.

Pratt & Whitney nightmares continue

Since induction in March 2016, Pratt & Whitney GTF engine performance has troubled IndiGo, like many other airlines in the world. A delayed induction led by in-flight shutdowns and warnings leading to diversions had become a common occurrence, so much so that the regulator had to step in.

The new measures meant that inspections had to be done earlier than planned, leading to more down time for the plane and additional work for the engineering team. New issues have continued to drop up at regular intervals with current aircraft being grounded for want of engines, which are not readily available due to supply chain issues.

Interesting as it may seem, Pratt & Whitney had surpassed 800 orders and commitments for its GTF engine between January and June this year. The engine manufacturer had not informed airlines about the powder metal issue until then.

How is IndiGo mitigating the measure? The airline still expects to maintain its capacity guidance for Q3 (current quarter) and FY24 as a whole where it expects to grow "in the north of mid-teens". The airline's guidance on growth and groundings has moved to a broad number with a prefix of upper, lower and mid in the last few quarters as compared to specifics.

The only silver lining in the whole issue has been that this hasn’t come as a surprise. The airline is inducting 11 A320s on wet-lease and signing deals for 20 A320ceo on dry lease. This will augment capacity closer to what will go out additionally from the fleet.

Just how many Pratt & Whitney planes IndiGo has?

IndiGo has a fleet of over 330 aircraft. 112 A320neos and 25 A321neo, a total of 137 aircraft are powered by Pratt & Whitney. This is 41% of the total fleet of IndiGo. When the AOG situation reaches its peak, to be in mid-eighties or lower-nineties, that would mean about 60% of Pratt & Whitney powered fleet will be grounded. IndiGo took delivery of its last Pratt & Whitney powered plane in 2020, with all further deliveries being powered by CFM engines on both the A320neo and A321neo.

Tail Note The Pratt & Whitney issue has been emerging for many years. Will the powder metal issue cause additional groundings, over and above the “mid-thirties" currently communicated will be known in next few months. For an airline which has been committed to fleet renewal, induction of the A320ceo sets it back in terms of both cost and efficiency. The airplanes are more expensive to operate than the A320neo and the current supply chain challenges have meant that the limited A320ceo inventory in the world is seeing a premium on lease rentals.

The cost of grounding, new leases, engineering and maintenance expenditure will show up on the balance sheet. Is it a small price to pay and maintain capacity? It depends on the compensation. If the airline is getting handsomely compensated, it will take away the financial part of the equation, the operational and engineering aspects will remain since it could be more expensive to maintain older planes and the shop visits could increase due to lease renewals.

With early months of the year seeing their own planes grounded and some amount of wet lease capacity, the pilot flying hours will be conserved for the later part of the year when the airline will hope to tide over the Pratt & Whitney crisis and allow it to launch more flights and expand.

For IndiGo, the energy is being spent on mitigating one delay to another, from engine to planes with the next one being the delay of A321XLR which was to enter service this year but would now enter service late next year or in early 2025. This would mean that IndiGo will not get the headstart it would have wanted against Air India, on international routes.

