Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Subscribe

Get loan upto ₹50 Lac

Check Now
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / News/  IndiGo working on better automated responses to complaints, queries

IndiGo working on better automated responses to complaints, queries

Anu Sharma

  • Airline has noticed this issue over the past few weeks and plans technological solutions to provide more informative and precise responses.

The airline's revamped website and application is set to launch next month officially. (Photo: AFP)

New Delhi: The usual scripted automated responses to queries and complaints on social media platforms can be frustrating and airlines are increasingly realizing that it impacts the customer experience and hurts brand value.

New Delhi: The usual scripted automated responses to queries and complaints on social media platforms can be frustrating and airlines are increasingly realizing that it impacts the customer experience and hurts brand value.

India’s largest airline has noticed this as a problem over the past few weeks and has started working on technological solutions to provide more informative and precise responses, to queries and complaints by travelllers, which would aim to address their concerns and anxiety about a delay, cancellation, or any other grievance.

Hi! You’re reading a premium article! Subscribe now to continue reading.

Subscribe now
Already subscribed?

Premium benefits

  • 35+ Premium articles every day
  • Specially curated Newsletters every day
  • Access to 15+ Print edition articles every day
  • Subscriber only webinar by specialist journalists
  • E Paper, Archives, select The Wall Street Journal & The Economist articles
  • Access to Subscriber only specials : Infographics I Podcasts

Unlock 35+ well researched
premium articles every day

Access to global insights with
100+ exclusive articles from
international publications

5+ subscriber only newsletters
specially curated by the experts

Free access to e-paper and
WhatsApp updates

India’s largest airline has noticed this as a problem over the past few weeks and has started working on technological solutions to provide more informative and precise responses, to queries and complaints by travelllers, which would aim to address their concerns and anxiety about a delay, cancellation, or any other grievance.

“In our evolution of implementing skai (AI chatbot) into various use cases, this is a use case we have just kind of started looking at, and over the next year we will make an attempt to help the humans responding on social media, get them augmented with artificial intelligence. So, that is currently project in progress, we have just started the feasibility of it and our hope is to deliver it this year," Neetan Chopra - chief digital and information officer, IndiGo, told Mint.

IndiGo launched an AI chatbot, 6Eskai, powered by GPT-4 technology in November 2023. It was developed in-house by IndiGo's digital team, in close collaboration with Microsoft. Generative Pre-trained Transformer 4 is a multimodal large language model that generates text from textual and visual input. By consistently scanning customer chats, the airline is also working on making its 6Eskai platform more emotional in its responses to customers.

Also read: Air India eyes regional aviation space in challenge to IndiGo

The airline has been working with IBM subsidiary Red Hat, which provides open source software products to enterprises, to improve the efficiency and experience of over 100 applications for IndiGo by adopting newer technological tools.

"Our job is to try and make sure that the innovation goes faster and so that the systems can learn a lot quicker because if a lot of the AI models today are all proprietary and we are trying to make AI a lot more open source so, the innovation can help us to short circuit this entire learning," Viju Chakarapany, vice president, Commercial Sales, Red Hat Asia Pacific, said.

IndiGo, in collaboration with Red Hat, has also been working to get the right talent for the development of the applications. The two companies have organized two drives to hire full-stack developers and is expected to conduct a third drive soon.

In line with automation of tasks and more use of technology, Red Hat said that it is also working on creating more solutions for airlines across other aspects of services.

"We are trying to co-innovate to come up with something which can be disruptive to make sure that the customer has the best benefit. And that's the next stage that we are trying to do. We already started on some of it. We are trying to take AI into meal allocations, health of planes, utilization of crew for better customer experience, faster and safer flights," Chakarapany said.

Also read: What's on the horizon for IndiGo after its best year yet?

Under in-flight experience digitization, the airline had upgraded its application with effect from May to include limited access to television shows, movies, etc. on flights between Delhi-Goa sector for three months.

"...that trial was supposed to be for 90 days so we're just waiting for the results of the trial before we decide whether to scale it or not," Chopra said.

The airline's revamped website and application is set to launch next month officially but the version is ready to be tested and will be released to a select few customers as a part of beta testing and launch.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Anu Sharma

Anu Sharma is an Assistant Editor with Mint. She is based out of New Delhi and primarily writes on aviation. She has a wide-ranging experience across media such as news wire, television and website. She has worked closely on the infrastructure space in the past. An alumnus of Indian Institute of Mass Communication, her previous stints include Economic Times online, Cogencis news wire and CNBC-TV18 news channel.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.