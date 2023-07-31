IndiGo works on more overseas partnerships

IndiGo works on more overseas partnerships3 min read 31 Jul 2023, 12:07 AM IST
- Airline’s plans come amid aggressive expansion by Tata-owned Air India
India’s largest airline IndiGo is scouting for more global partners, and is in discussions with international airlines to achieve scale in global operations to pursue its next leg of growth.
“IndiGo has strategic partnerships with seven international airlines and continues its discussions with more global airlines," the company said in its annual report for 2022-23. The airline currently has codeshare partnerships with Turkish Airlines, Qatar Airways, Qantas, KLM, American Airlines, Virgin Atlantic and Air France.
The international expansion plans are being implemented at a time that Air India under the Tata group is planning aggressive expansion on international routes to become the airline of choice for Indians flying abroad.
IndiGo has received an approval from the civil aviation regulator for extended diversion time operations (EDTO) to fly on direct overseas routes for 120 minutes on A320 family aircraft. “This will help in achieving shorter routes and result in fuel savings," the airline said. EDTO allows a multi-engine aircraft to approach a nearby airport in case of a diversion, which is generally applicable on international flights.
Founded in 2006 by Rahul Bhatia and Rakesh Gangwal, IndiGo has over 300 aircraft, including 162 Airbus A320neo (new engine option), 79 Airbus A321neo, 21 Airbus 320ceo (current engine option), 39 ATR aircraft, two A321 freighters and one Boeing B B777 on damp lease. The airline serves 104 destinations, including 26 international destinations, with over 500 direct city pairs.
The company reiterated its increased focus on the international markets and is seeking to leverage its product and network to make international expansion its next leg of growth.
Last week, the airline was fined Rs30 lakh by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) for “certain systemic deficiencies" in its documentation pertaining to operations, training and engineering procedures. The action came after four incidents of tail strike involving A321neo aircraft, which is longer than 75% of its other planes, in the last six months. An audit found that the airline was deploying landing methods that were not in line with Airbus flight crew operating manual procedures which tend to result in certain fuel savings for the airline.
Fuel expenses have been a concern for IndiGo and the broader Indian aviation sector, as in India, approximately 40% of an airline’s expenses are on account of aviation turbine fuel. For IndiGo, fuel costs in FY23 jumped 144% from the previous year to ₹23,646 crore, while the expenses other than fuel rose just over 40% on year.
In addition to a young fleet and fuel-efficient aircraft, the airline said that it is in the process of attaining DGCA approval for the use of the AvioBook Electronic Flight Folder, which will reduce the weight on board, thus improving fuel efficiency. The airline has already replaced physical logbooks of pilots with an electronic logbook.
“Our operations team continuously monitors our fuel-related standard operating procedures and practices like single-engine taxi, optimum flap settings, and optimum climb and descent profiles," the airline said, adding that it also undertakes measures such as fuel monitoring and management software, straightening of routes, onboard weight reduction and pilot awareness.
The airline continues to face supply chain issues related to the availability of spare engines for its neo aircraft, which it said has impacted its operations.
In order to meet interim operational challenges, the airline has adopted measures such as lease extension of aircraft due to be redelivered, deferring phasing out of older aircraft A320ceos, and getting aircraft on wet lease among others.
During 2022-23, the airline operated 1,815 peak daily flights compared to 1,574 peak daily flights in the previous financial year.
In line with the company’s goal to allocate 30% available seat capacity to international markets over the next two years, the airline reiterated that it is working on increasing the stickiness to the airline’s brand in overseas markets via a customer loyalty programme, typically associated with a full-service carrier.
Recently, the airline announced six new international destinations, namely Nairobi, Jakarta, Baku, Tashkent, Tbilisi and Almaty.
“We are taking steps to prepare our sales and distribution for further international presence. With a large order book of aircraft, including XLRs, and investments in people, processes and technology, IndiGo aspires to double in scale and size by the end of this decade," the airline added.
Under the most extensive codeshare agreement of the airline, the airline offers flights to 33 European and four US destinations in partnership with Turkish Airlines. The Istanbul-based carrier currently has damp-leased two Boeing 777 aircraft to IndiGo for flights between India and Istanbul.