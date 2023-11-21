IndiGo's 8 passengers miss connecting flight, airline says 'We deeply apologise...'

Private civil aviation firm IndiGo on 21 November said that eight transit passengers on a flight from Amritsar could not board their onward flight to Chennai after reaching Bengaluru, reported news agency PTI. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Citing the reason for the same, the aviation firm said that this took place due to a lack of time on Sunday and apologised for the inconvenience caused to the passengers.

The following statement by the aviation firm arrived against the backdrop of reports saying that the airline was not willing to fly the passengers and deboarded them from the plane.

Earlier on 19 November, IndiGo operated flight 6E 478 from Amritsar to Chennai via Bengaluru with eight transit passengers on board.

"Due to the delay of the incoming aircraft from Amritsar, these passengers were unable to board the onward flight to Chennai at the Bengaluru airport. IndiGo ground staff made every possible effort to help passengers make the connection, but due to lack of time, they were unable to board the aircraft," the airline said in a statement.

Elaborating more on the issue, an official said that due to operational reasons, there was a change in aircraft for the Chennai flight due to which the passengers had to deboard.

According to IndiGo, its staff offered the passengers overnight accommodation and booking on the next available flight, but certain passengers chose to stay at the airport lounge.

"We deeply apologise for the inconvenience caused to the passengers," it added.

Domestic air passenger traffic: Meanwhile, official data released on Thursday said that domestic air passenger traffic in the country recorded an annual growth of nearly 11% to 1.26 crore in October.

The traffic stood at 1.14 crore passengers in October 2022 and at 1.22 crore passengers in September this year.

The data released by aviation regulator DGCA showed that IndiGo carried 79.07 lakh passengers, garnering a domestic market share of 62.6% in October. The market share was lower compared to the 63.4% registered in September.

With agency inputs.

