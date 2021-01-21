IndiGo’s 877 flight ticket offer, SpiceJet 899 sale extended

Budget carrier SpiceJet is offering flight tickets from ₹899, bookings for which has been extended. Bookings for rival IndiGo’s ₹877 flight ticket offer also has been extended. Both IndiGo and SpiceJet latest offer is applicable for travel between 1 April and 30 September 2021. IndiGo and Spicejet sale is on till 22 January. With the latest offer, SpiceJet is offering the freedom to change or cancel tickets with zero fees. "Enjoy a change/cancellation fee of ₹500 on the first change for travel during the travel period," IndiGo mentioned on its website.

Under its Book Befikar Sale! offer, SpiceJet is giving one-time waiver on the change/cancellation fee (applicable on modification/cancellation done 21 days in advance to the date of departure). The budget carrier is also giving a free voucher of equivalent to the base fare amount up to a maximum of ₹1,000 per customer, per flight.

Rejoice, Book Befikar Sale has been extended till 22nd Jan! Book domestic tickets starting at ₹899 all in. Also enjoy the freedom to change or cancel tickets with zero fee, and a FREE flight voucher equivalent to your ticket’s base fare. Travel period: 1 Apr- 30 Sep. T&C Apply. pic.twitter.com/ane4ZPci3w — SpiceJet (@flyspicejet) January 18, 2021





Under its big fat sale offer, Indigo is offering a change/cancellation fee of ₹500 on the first change for travel during the travel period. "Get additional cashback with HSBC and IndusInd Credit Cards," the airline noted on its site.

🙋🏽‍♂️ Sale extended! The big fat IndiGo sale has been extended for a few more days. Here is your chance to make max. savings and plan the best holidays with your folks this year. ✅ Book now https://t.co/JSw95fZJms #LetsIndiGo pic.twitter.com/TATYbficeA — IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) January 19, 2021

The government had enforced a price cap on domestic airfares in May 2020, when it allowed airlines to restart domestic operations. The price limit on domestic airfares will remain till 31 March 2021 midnight, as per the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA)

Domestic flight operations restarted on 25 May 2020 after a two-month hiatus due to the nationwide lockdown in the wake of the novel coronavirus. Scheduled international passenger flights continue to remain suspended. However, special international passenger flights have been operating in India under 'Vande Bharat Mission'and under bilateral air bubble arrangements formed between India and other countries since July.





