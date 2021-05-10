IndiGo's board approves raising 3,000 crore through QIP

"...the Board of Directors of InterGlobe Aviation Limited (the "Company"), at its meeting held today, i.e., May 10, 2021, has approved the raising of funds for an aggregate amount not exceeding INR 3,000 Crores (Indian Rupees Three Thousand Crores) through an issue of equity shares by way of a Qualified Institutions Placement," the company said adding that this is however subject to shareholder and other regulatory approvals.

