Indigo's direct flight between Bhopal-Chennai flagged off; Key details here

Talking about work on Chennai second airport, Scindia said “We are committed to build 2nd Airport in Chennai. Our metros across the countries need 2nd Airport. We are building a second airport for Delhi in Jewar at a cost of ₹38,000 crore. A second airport in Mumbai is being built in Navi Mumbai at a cost of ₹17,000 crore. For Chennai, 4 sites were suggested by the state government to the Ministry. From those 4 sites, we have selected 2 sites and have reverted back to state government waiting for answer on the final site so that the work can be initiated to make sure that the 2nd airport in Chennai comes to life as soon as possible."