IndiGo’s new business class ’Indigo Stretch’ to take off in November; Delhi-Mumbai fares start at ₹18,018

IndiGo launches business class 'IndiGo Stretch' on Delhi-Mumbai route from Nov 14. Fares start at 18,018. Airline to offer business class on 12 domestic routes by mid-November.

Livemint
Published5 Aug 2024, 02:36 PM IST
IndiGo new business class experience from Delhi to Mumbai starting from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>18,018
IndiGo new business class experience from Delhi to Mumbai starting from ₹18,018

IndiGo has introduced its business class product, #IndiGoStretch, on the Delhi-Mumbai route. Bookings will open on August 6 for travel starting from November 14, with fares beginning at 18,018. IndiGo's CEO, Pieter Elbers, made this announcement during the airline's 18th anniversary event on August 5, according to a report by newswire PTI.

Also Read | Viral Video: Mumbai model walks in towel under broad daylight; netizens react

Elbers said business class seats will be available on 12 domestic routes starting mid-November, targeting the busiest and most business-oriented routes, including select flights from the national capital. The airline will also launch a customer loyalty program called ‘IndiGo BluChip’, per the report.

On May 23, IndiGo announced plans to introduce business class on select routes this year. The move marks a significant shift for the airline, which has traditionally operated as a no-frills carrier. Elbers emphasized the premium quality of the new business class service, saying, “It's going to be a real good business class." 

Also Read | Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live blog for 05 Aug 2024

IndiGo's foray into business class services highlights India's growing demand for premium services. The airline will offer business-class seats on routes serving cities such as Bengaluru, Chennai, Kolkata, and Hyderabad. Currently, Tata Group-owned Air India, Air India Express, and Vistara are the primary airlines offering business-class seats in India.

Also Read | Bharat Electronics Share Price Live blog for 05 Aug 2024

In related news, celebrity musician Ricky Kej recently expressed frustration on X (formerly Twitter) after experiencing an issue with Air India for the third time in a year. The three-time Grammy winner claimed to have purchased a business class ticket from Mumbai to Bengaluru. However, upon reaching the departure gate, he said the staff rudely informed him that he had been downgraded without explanation and wouldn't receive a refund. He criticized the staff member, Nishita Singh, for being unhelpful and impolite. Kej also questioned Air India's ability to operate an airline effectively, as per a report by Mint.

(With inputs from agencies)

Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:5 Aug 2024, 02:36 PM IST
HomeCompaniesNewsIndiGo’s new business class ’Indigo Stretch’ to take off in November; Delhi-Mumbai fares start at ₹18,018

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Bharat Electronics

    292.80
    02:45 PM | 5 AUG 2024
    -10.15 (-3.35%)

    Tata Steel

    150.65
    02:45 PM | 5 AUG 2024
    -7.55 (-4.77%)

    Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

    311.95
    02:45 PM | 5 AUG 2024
    -18.2 (-5.51%)

    Tata Motors

    1,023.95
    02:45 PM | 5 AUG 2024
    -72.95 (-6.65%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Glenmark Life Sciences

    936.45
    02:36 PM | 5 AUG 2024
    56.65 (6.44%)

    Devyani International

    187.45
    02:36 PM | 5 AUG 2024
    9.3 (5.22%)

    PCBL

    394.60
    02:36 PM | 5 AUG 2024
    17.65 (4.68%)

    Cera Sanitaryware

    9,336.70
    02:36 PM | 5 AUG 2024
    411.25 (4.61%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      71,093.000.00
      Chennai
      71,932.000.00
      Delhi
      71,023.000.00
      Kolkata
      71,583.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Companies

      More From Popular in Companies
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsCibilPremiumBudget

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue