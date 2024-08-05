Hello User
Business News/ Companies / News/  IndiGo's new business class 'Indigo Stretch' to take off in November; Delhi-Mumbai fares start at 18,018

IndiGo's new business class 'Indigo Stretch' to take off in November; Delhi-Mumbai fares start at ₹18,018

Livemint

IndiGo launches business class 'IndiGo Stretch' on Delhi-Mumbai route from Nov 14. Fares start at 18,018. Airline to offer business class on 12 domestic routes by mid-November.

IndiGo new business class experience from Delhi to Mumbai starting from 18,018

IndiGo has introduced its business class product, #IndiGoStretch, on the Delhi-Mumbai route. Bookings will open on August 6 for travel starting from November 14, with fares beginning at 18,018. IndiGo's CEO, Pieter Elbers, made this announcement during the airline's 18th anniversary event on August 5, according to a report by newswire PTI.

Elbers said business class seats will be available on 12 domestic routes starting mid-November, targeting the busiest and most business-oriented routes, including select flights from the national capital. The airline will also launch a customer loyalty program called ‘IndiGo BluChip’, per the report.

On May 23, IndiGo announced plans to introduce business class on select routes this year. The move marks a significant shift for the airline, which has traditionally operated as a no-frills carrier. Elbers emphasized the premium quality of the new business class service, saying, “It's going to be a real good business class."

IndiGo's foray into business class services highlights India's growing demand for premium services. The airline will offer business-class seats on routes serving cities such as Bengaluru, Chennai, Kolkata, and Hyderabad. Currently, Tata Group-owned Air India, Air India Express, and Vistara are the primary airlines offering business-class seats in India.

In related news, celebrity musician Ricky Kej recently expressed frustration on X (formerly Twitter) after experiencing an issue with Air India for the third time in a year. The three-time Grammy winner claimed to have purchased a business class ticket from Mumbai to Bengaluru. However, upon reaching the departure gate, he said the staff rudely informed him that he had been downgraded without explanation and wouldn't receive a refund. He criticized the staff member, Nishita Singh, for being unhelpful and impolite. Kej also questioned Air India's ability to operate an airline effectively, as per a report by Mint.

(With inputs from agencies)

