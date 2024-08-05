IndiGo has introduced its business class product, #IndiGoStretch, on the Delhi-Mumbai route. Bookings will open on August 6 for travel starting from November 14, with fares beginning at ₹18,018. IndiGo's CEO, Pieter Elbers, made this announcement during the airline's 18th anniversary event on August 5, according to a report by newswire PTI. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Elbers said business class seats will be available on 12 domestic routes starting mid-November, targeting the busiest and most business-oriented routes, including select flights from the national capital. The airline will also launch a customer loyalty program called 'IndiGo BluChip', per the report.

On May 23, IndiGo announced plans to introduce business class on select routes this year. The move marks a significant shift for the airline, which has traditionally operated as a no-frills carrier. Elbers emphasized the premium quality of the new business class service, saying, “It's going to be a real good business class." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

IndiGo's foray into business class services highlights India's growing demand for premium services. The airline will offer business-class seats on routes serving cities such as Bengaluru, Chennai, Kolkata, and Hyderabad. Currently, Tata Group-owned Air India, Air India Express, and Vistara are the primary airlines offering business-class seats in India.

