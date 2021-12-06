IndiGo's parent InterGlobe Aviation calls shareholders for EGM on Dec 30

Cracks emerged between Bhatia and Gangwal in 2019, which has since devolved in a bitter, long-drawn fight between the two promoters. Gangwal had approached Sebi, Finance Ministry, and Prime Minister's Office, seeking their intervention on several corporate governance issues and Bhatia's control over IndiGo. Despite going on for more than two years, there seems to be no sign of ceasefire from either promoter.