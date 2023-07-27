IndiGo’s Pratt & Whitney woes resurface2 min read 27 Jul 2023, 12:56 AM IST
In India, IndiGo and Go First are the users of PW1100-run A320neo family aircraft, and industry experts expect minimal impact on domestic carriers
In another wave of engine trouble in India, IndiGo, the country’s largest airline, will need to send some of its Airbus A320neo family aircraft using Pratt and Whitney engines for inspection as the US engine maker has suggested accelerated inspection of 600 aircraft worldwide.
