IndiGo’s Pratt & Whitney woes resurface

Based on the current assessment, the company anticipates by mid-September that around 200 PW1100 engines will be removed for enhanced inspection. Beyond the initial 200 engines, the company also anticipates that around 1,000 additional PW1100 engines will need to be removed from the operating fleet of airlines for this inspection within the next 9 to 12 months, thus impacting 600 aircraft globally.

