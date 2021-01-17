IndiGo’s 877 flight ticket offer, SpiceJet 899 sale end today

IndiGo and SpiceJet's latest offer is applicable for travel between 1 April and 30 September 2021

Budget carrier SpiceJet is offering flight tickets from ₹899, bookings for which end today. Bookings for rival IndiGo’s ₹877 flight ticket offer also end today. Both IndiGo and SpiceJet latest offer is applicable for travel between 1 April and 30 September 2021. With the latest offer, SpiceJet is offering the freedom to change or cancel tickets with zero fees. "Enjoy a change/cancellation fee of ₹500 on the first change for travel during the travel period," IndiGo mentioned on its website.

Under its Book Befikar Sale! offer, SpiceJet is giving one-time waiver on the change/cancellation fee (applicable on modification/cancellation done 21 days in advance to the date of departure). The budget carrier is also giving a free voucher of equivalent to the base fare amount up to a maximum of ₹1,000 per customer, per flight.

Under its big fat sale offer, Indigo is offering a change/cancellation fee of ₹500 on the first change for travel during the travel period. "Get additional cashback with HSBC and IndusInd Credit Cards," the airline noted on its site.

The aviation industry has been significantly impacted due to the travel restrictions imposed in India and abroad in view of the coronavirus pandemic. Scheduled domestic passenger services resumed on 25 May last year after nearly two months of suspension to combat the coronavirus outbreak.

Meanwhile, rating agency Icra said the domestic aviation industry's net losses may reduce to ₹14,600 crore from an estimated a net loss of ₹21,000 crore this fiscal.

The rating agency said the financial year 2021-22 will witness a robust 78 per cent year-on-growth in domestic air passenger, owing to the low base of 2020-21, rising leisure travel and gradual opening up of corporate offices.