IndiGo’s second freighter to be operational by Dec

“On our Cargo operations, volumes have been increasing owing to our sheer network presence and we remain optimistic. CarGo “belly" capacity will be further augmented with the introduction of the first Airbus 321 freighter and we are also expecting second such aircraft to be operational by December," CEO Pieter Elbers told analysts in his maiden post-earnings conference call at IndiGo.

