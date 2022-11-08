IndiGo’s second freighter to be operational by Dec

IndiGo’s second freighter to be operational by Dec1 min read . 07:27 PM IST
The carrier is in the process of converting four A321CEO to freighters with a capacity of 25-27 tonnes
The second freighter of India’s largest airline IndiGo is set to be operational by December, the airline recently said at its post-earnings conference call.
The carrier is in the process of converting four A321CEO to freighters with a capacity of 25-27 tonnes. The first freighter was inducted by the airline in late September.
“On our Cargo operations, volumes have been increasing owing to our sheer network presence and we remain optimistic. CarGo “belly" capacity will be further augmented with the introduction of the first Airbus 321 freighter and we are also expecting second such aircraft to be operational by December," CEO Pieter Elbers told analysts in his maiden post-earnings conference call at IndiGo.
“These aircraft are on operating leases and are similar to our existing Airbus A320 family. This not only gives an added advantage on costs but also enables us uniquely to service markets like China, Vietnam, Middle East and certain CIS (Commonwealth of Independent States) countries," Elbers added.
Indian airlines are increasing their cargo capacity with the segment emerging as a critical and promising revenue stream in the last two years. India’s dedicated freighter fleet has seen a dramatic rise in numbers—from just 5 to nearly 30 aircraft.
The dedicated freighter fleet is set to increase with IndiGo, SpiceJet and Bluedart looking to induct more aircraft. New cargo-only airlines, such as QuikJet and Pradhaan Express, are also set to enter the fray.
Dedicated cargo airline Pradhaan Air Express, which received its first converted A320 freighter aircraft, is seeking to increase the fleet size to four by next year. QuikJet is expected to reenter the air cargo market and has already taken its first aircraft, a Boeing 737, for commencing operations.