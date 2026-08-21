IndiGo's website faces technical disruption, users unable to book flights for second time in a week

India’s largest airline, IndiGo, faced another technical disruption on Friday, with passengers reporting difficulties booking flights and encountering a “no data available” message. It was the second outage affecting the carrier this week.
The company's website displays a service advisory, which reads, “We are currently experiencing intermittent issues with our core reservation platform, which may make it difficult for some customers to access our online services.”
It further said, "Our teams are working on priority, with our partner, to fix the issue as soon as possible. Customers requiring immediate travel assistance may reach out to our Contact Centre for support. Those customers who have later travel are advised to try accessing the website or app again after some time. We sincerely regret the inconvenience caused and appreciate your patience and understanding."
However, the cause of the disruption remains unclear.
This is a developing story. More details awaited.
Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on foreign policy, global power shifts, and the political and economic forces shaping international relations, with a particular emphasis on how global developments affect India. She approaches journalism with a strong belief in context-driven reporting, aiming to break down complex global events into clear, accessible narratives for a wide readership.<br><br> Previously, Swati has worked at Business Standard, where she covered a range of beats including national affairs, politics, and business. This diverse newsroom experience helped her build a strong grounding in reporting, while also strengthening her ability to work across both breaking news and in-depth explanatory stories. Covering multiple beats early in her career has helped her be informed about her current work, allowing her to connect domestic developments with wider international trends.<br><br> At Live Mint, she focuses on international and geopolitical issues through a business and economic lens, examining how global political developments, foreign policy decisions, and power shifts impact markets, industries, and India’s strategic and economic interests.<br><br> She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English (Honours) from the University of Delhi and a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University. Her academic training has shaped her emphasis on precision, analytical rigour, and clarity in writing. Her interests include global political economy and the intersection of geopolitics with business.<br><br> Outside work, Swati focuses on exploring her passion and love for food. From fancy cafes to street spots, Swati explores food like a true foodie.
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