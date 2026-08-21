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IndiGo's website faces technical disruption, users unable to book flights for second time in a week

Swati Gandhi
Published21 Aug 2026, 12:53 PM IST
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India's largest airline IndiGo said on Friday it was experiencing intermittent issues with its core reservation platform, as some customers faced problems booking tickets and checking in online.
India's largest airline IndiGo said on Friday it was experiencing intermittent issues with its core reservation platform, as some customers faced problems booking tickets and checking in online.(REUTERS)
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India’s largest airline, IndiGo, faced another technical disruption on Friday, with passengers reporting difficulties booking flights and encountering a “no data available” message. It was the second outage affecting the carrier this week.

What we know

The company's website displays a service advisory, which reads, “We are currently experiencing intermittent issues with our core reservation platform, which may make it difficult for some customers to access our online services.”

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It further said, "Our teams are working on priority, with our partner, to fix the issue as soon as possible. Customers requiring immediate travel assistance may reach out to our Contact Centre for support. Those customers who have later travel are advised to try accessing the website or app again after some time. We sincerely regret the inconvenience caused and appreciate your patience and understanding."

IndiGo website faces disruption
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However, the cause of the disruption remains unclear.

When LiveMint attempted to verify the issue by booking a flight from Delhi to Mumbai, its journalists were unable to proceed with the payment after selecting a flight.

Several users also took to IndiGo's X handle on Friday to report problems with flight bookings, web check-ins and payment confirmations.

IndiGo users face disruptions during flight bookings

This is the second time that the country's largest airline has experienced a technical disruption. Earlier on Wednesday, the company shared a service advisory on social media, stating that it was experiencing "intermittent issues" with its core reservation platform, which might make it difficult for some customers to access its online services.

On X, the airline, which controls over 65 per cent of India's domestic aviation market, said the teams were working with a partner to fix the issue; however, it did not share any other details.

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This is a developing story. More details awaited.

About the Author

Swati Gandhi

Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on fo...Read More

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