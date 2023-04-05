India Grid commissions its first battery energy storage system1 min read . Updated: 05 Apr 2023, 04:21 PM IST
According to the company, it will not only reduce our emissions but also act as a prototype for expanding our presence in energy transition opportunities in the sector
NEW DELHI: India Grid Trust on Wednesday said it has commissioned its first battery energy storage system (BESS) project coupled with its solar panels at the Dhule substation in Maharashtra.
