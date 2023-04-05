Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / Companies / News /  India Grid commissions its first battery energy storage system

India Grid commissions its first battery energy storage system

1 min read . 04:21 PM IST Saurav Anand
India Grid commissions its first battery energy storage system AFP PHOTO/SAM PANTHAKY (AFP)

NEW DELHI: India Grid Trust on Wednesday said it has commissioned its first battery energy storage system (BESS) project coupled with its solar panels at the Dhule substation in Maharashtra.

The project will meet the substation’s auxiliary consumption requirement, it said.

According to the company, it will not only reduce our emissions but also act as a prototype for expanding our presence in energy transition opportunities in the sector.

Commenting on the project, Harsh Shah, chief executive officer of IndiGrid, said, “At IndiGrid it’s our constant endeavor to manage the environmental impact of our operations and this pilot project is a milestone for us. This facility will also act as a test bed for augmenting our capabilities to participate in energy transition opportunities in solar and BESS space."

‘’As operations at this project stabilize, we look forward to replicating similar systems across our other substations and reduce emissions of our operations,‘’ he added.

IndiGrid is the first infrastructure investment trust in the Indian power sector. It owns 17 power projects consisting of 46 transmission lines with more than 8,416 ckms (circuit kilometres) length, 13 substations with 17,550 MVA transformation capacity and 100 MW (AC) of solar generation capacity.

IndiGrid has assets under management (AUM) of over 22,700 crore (USD 2.7 billion). The investment manager of IndiGrid is wholly owned by KKR.

