IndiGrid, G R Infraprojects partner to bid for power transmission projects

The power ministry recently unveiled a plan for investment of ₹2,50,000 crore in building transmission infrastructure for meeting the vision of 500 GW of renewable energy capacity by 2030 to meet its energy transition goal.
NEW DELHI: Infrastructure investment trust India Grid Trust and G R Infraprojects on Wednesday announced a strategic partnership to bid for identified power transmission projects worth ₹5,000 crore.
“India Grid Trust (IndiGrid), India’s first listed power sector infrastructure investment trust (InvIT), and G R Infraprojects Ltd (GRIL), one of India’s leading players in Infrastructure sector, have announced a strategic partnership in the Indian power transmission sector," an IndiGrid statement said.
An MoU has been signed to jointly bid for identified tariff-based competitive bidding transmission projects aggregating to approximately ₹5,000 crore, it said.
The power ministry recently unveiled a plan for investment of ₹2,50,000 crore in building transmission infrastructure for meeting the vision of 500 GW of renewable energy capacity by 2030 to meet its energy transition goal. There is a meaningful opportunity for private sector to participate in the journey of energy transition and shape the future of the power landscape and enrich countless lives across the country, it added.
Additionally, to commence the partnership, IndiGrid and GRIL have entered into a framework agreement to acquire 100% stake in Rajgarh Transmission Ltd, which GRIL had won in March. This project is part of the interstate transmission system (ISTS) and comprises a 400/220kV substation at Rajgarh and a 400kV double circuit line in Madhya Pradesh.
GRIL, with its proven capabilities in project execution, will develop and execute the project, while IndiGrid, with its operational and financial capabilities, will operate and manage the asset post-acquisition from GRIL upon its COD (commercial date of operation).
“We are delighted to announce this partnership with GR infra. They have an impeccable track record of executing infrastructure projects in the country. The partnership stands to benefit from GRIL’s strengths of execution and developmental capabilities on the ground and synergies from IndiGrid’s operational portfolio. This partnership is in line with our strategy to acquire value accretive operational transmission assets,“ said Harsh Shah, CEO, IndiGrid.
“Additionally, the expansion works received across few existing assets of IndiGrid aggregating to ₹230 crore on Regulated Tariff Mechanism (“RTM") basis, enables us to leverage our operational and developmental capabilities and contribute towards sustainable increase in the DPU," he added.
“We believe this partnership with IGT is a significant milestone in the journey towards building a presence in Power Utility for GRIL. With our dynamic synergies, we will establish ourselves as pioneer developers in this sector. Successful closure of this project will bring immense value to both the organisations and public at large. And we look froward to strengthening this partnership even further," said Ashwin Agarwal of GRIL.