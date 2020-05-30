IndiGrid InvIT to buy Jhajjar KT Transco for 310 crore

A special purpose vehicle owned by Kalpataru Power and Techno Electric, Jhajjar KT consists of three 400 kilo-volt (kV) transmission lines spread across 103 kilometres (km) in Haryana and two sub-stations with a transformation capacity of 830 mega volt ampere (MVA). The Chandigarh-based firm operates strategic assets for power distribution companies in Haryana, which were awarded on a ‘design build finance operate and transfer’ basis with a contractual period of 25 years and a provision of further 10-year extension. So far, the project has been operational for eight years and has a receivable cycle of less than a month. Further, the firm also operates the key evacuation transmission system from the 1,320 mega-watt thermal power plant in Jhajjar.