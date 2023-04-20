IndiGrid raises long-term NCDs from IFC worth Rs1,140 crore

IndiGrid raises long-term NCDs from IFC worth Rs1,140 crore1 min read . 07:50 PM IST
- The company plans to utilise this debt for funding its upcoming refinancing opportunities in FY24
NEW DELHI :India Grid Trust on Thursday said it has raised ₹1,140 crore through long-term non-convertible debentures from International Finance Corporation.
NEW DELHI :India Grid Trust on Thursday said it has raised ₹1,140 crore through long-term non-convertible debentures from International Finance Corporation.
"India Grid Trust (IndiGrid) is the first infrastructure investment trust in the power transmission sector. India Grid Trust has announced that IFC (International Finance Corporation) has subscribed to a listed NCD (non-convertible debenture) issuance of IndiGrid, aggregating to ₹1,140 crore," the company said in a statement.
"India Grid Trust (IndiGrid) is the first infrastructure investment trust in the power transmission sector. India Grid Trust has announced that IFC (International Finance Corporation) has subscribed to a listed NCD (non-convertible debenture) issuance of IndiGrid, aggregating to ₹1,140 crore," the company said in a statement.
With a total tenure of 18 years, the NCDs were priced at a competitive rate that is fixed for a long tenure. The company plans to utilise this debt for funding its upcoming refinancing opportunities in FY24, it added.
Commenting on the agreement, Harsh Shah, Chief Executive Officer of IndiGrid, said," IFC is one of the most reputed multilateral institutions across the world. We are extremely delighted to welcome them as investors to our NCDs."
"This long-term financing from IFC is in alignment with IndiGrid’s strategy aimed at ensuring a robust balance sheet. This partnership also solidifies commitment of IndiGrid to maintain highest standards of governance and sustainability practices," he added.
Commenting on the investment, Isabel Chatterton, IFC’s Regional Industry Director for Infrastructure Asia and the Pacific, said, “IFC’s investment in IndiGrid underlines our joint commitment to modernize and build a robust and reliable transmission system in India."
"Our support will help expand and diversify capital sources for critical power infrastructure, demonstrating the viability of innovative market financing to meet sustainable development goals. We aim to improve access to reliable power for millions of people across the country, ensuring sustained energy access for years to come," he added.