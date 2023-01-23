IndiGrid to acquire 100% stake in Khargone Transmission for ₹1,497 crore1 min read . Updated: 23 Jan 2023, 05:14 PM IST
KTL was envisaged with the objective of improving power supply and grid reliability by delivering 1320MW of thermal power from Khargone power plant to consumers in the domestic, commercial, agricultural, and industrial segments in Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra.
New Delhi: Infrastructure investment trust India Grid Trust (IndiGrid) will acquire a 100% equity stake in Khargone Transmission at an enterprise value of about ₹1,497.5 crore.
