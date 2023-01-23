New Delhi: Infrastructure investment trust India Grid Trust (IndiGrid) will acquire a 100% equity stake in Khargone Transmission at an enterprise value of about ₹1,497.5 crore.

IndiGrid signed a share purchase agreement on 21 January for acquisition of a 100% shareholding and economic interest, in one or more tranches, in Khargone Transmission Ltd from Sterlite Power Transmission Ltd. (one of the sponsors of IndiGrid), the company said in a notification to the exchanges.

“The completion of the acquisition would depend upon receipt of unitholders’ consent, regulatory and other relevant approvals as well as completion of contractual obligations," it added.

The Khargone Transmission was incorporated on 28 November 2015.

The project has six elements - one substation element, three transmission line, one LILO element and one line bay. The project is located in the state of Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra.

KTL was envisaged with the objective of improving power supply and grid reliability by delivering 1320MW of thermal power from Khargone power plant to consumers in the domestic, commercial, agricultural, and industrial segments in Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra.

IndiGrid’s consolidated net profit almost doubled to ₹125.79 crore in the September quarter, aided by higher revenues.