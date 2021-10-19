Bengaluru: Flexible workspace provider IndiQube on Tuesday said it has opened a new commune, IndiQube Orchid, in Pune, its eighth property in the city.

The new centre, located in Yerwada and spread across 1.5 lakh sq ft, has a cricket practice pitch, multi- purpose hall, wellness rooms, executive lounge, gaming zone, gym, cafeteria, meeting rooms among others.

This building is designed and constructed as a one-stop workspace tailored to the needs of businesses, start-ups, entrepreneurs, and even ‘solopreneurs’, IndiQube said.

“All our communes are growth-story organelles that provide ergonomic workspaces equipped with our industry-leading MiQube app. As we have consciously, continuously, and successfully provided scalability and flexibility to our customers, our new commune is another premium addition to our workspaces in Pune," said Rishi Das, co-founder, IndiQube.

In response to the increasing demand for flexible workspaces and the latter becoming the new normal, IndiQube said it has expanded its workspaces to provide businesses and professionals with more convenient, collaborative, and exciting offices at premium locations.

Last week, Mint reported that Mumbai-headquartered Tata Digital Ltd has picked up around 200 seats at IndiQube Orion’s shared working space at HSR Layout startup hub in Bengaluru. The lease agreement was signed recently and the Tata group’s flagship e-commerce entity is expected to occupy the office soon, following some modifications to the interiors.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.