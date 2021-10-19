Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Companies >News >IndiQube opens 1.5 lakh sq ft co-working centre in Pune

IndiQube opens 1.5 lakh sq ft co-working centre in Pune

Premium
There has been an increasing demand for flexible workspaces.
1 min read . 08:41 AM IST Livemint

  • IndiQube has expanded its workspaces to provide businesses and professionals with more convenient, collaborative, and exciting offices at premium locations

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Bengaluru: Flexible workspace provider IndiQube on Tuesday said it has opened a new commune, IndiQube Orchid, in Pune, its eighth property in the city. 

Bengaluru: Flexible workspace provider IndiQube on Tuesday said it has opened a new commune, IndiQube Orchid, in Pune, its eighth property in the city. 

The new centre, located in Yerwada and spread across 1.5 lakh sq ft, has a cricket practice pitch, multi- purpose hall, wellness rooms, executive lounge, gaming zone, gym, cafeteria, meeting rooms among others.

The new centre, located in Yerwada and spread across 1.5 lakh sq ft, has a cricket practice pitch, multi- purpose hall, wellness rooms, executive lounge, gaming zone, gym, cafeteria, meeting rooms among others.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

This building is designed and constructed as a one-stop workspace tailored to the needs of businesses, start-ups, entrepreneurs, and even ‘solopreneurs’, IndiQube said.

“All our communes are growth-story organelles that provide ergonomic workspaces equipped with our industry-leading MiQube app. As we have consciously, continuously, and successfully provided scalability and flexibility to our customers, our new commune is another premium addition to our workspaces in Pune," said Rishi Das, co-founder, IndiQube.

In response to the increasing demand for flexible workspaces and the latter becoming the new normal, IndiQube said it has expanded its workspaces to provide businesses and professionals with more convenient, collaborative, and exciting offices at premium locations.

Last week, Mint reported that Mumbai-headquartered Tata Digital Ltd has picked up around 200 seats at IndiQube Orion’s shared working space at HSR Layout startup hub in Bengaluru. The lease agreement was signed recently and the Tata group’s flagship e-commerce entity is expected to occupy the office soon, following some modifications to the interiors.

MINT PREMIUM See All
Premium

Will your global portfolio survive a taper tantrum?

Premium

Coming soon, a UPI moment in healthcare?

Premium

Cerberus, the US investor leading the race for Yes Bank ...

Premium

Oil is on the boil but OMC margins are holding firm

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!