Indira IVF to enter the international market by the end of this year

Indira IVF’s chain of clinics are spread across the lengths and breadths of India. With our recent inauguration of a new clinic at Bhatinda, we are now a collection of 100 centres spread across 21 states of the country. Our 100 clinics can be broken down as present 43% in the country’s North, 29% in West, 15% in East, and 13% in South. Over 50% of all our centres are present in Tier II and Tier III locations. As we complete over one decade of helping couples in fulfilling their dream of growing their family, we continue to be the largest Infertility treatment chain in India in terms of our reach and number of patients treated. Our centres breakeven at each location within a year, however we as an organisation consider the successful outcome of a cycle a sign of a successful centre, which is achieved even faster.