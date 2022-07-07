Over the next 12 months, Indium plans to hire over 1,000 experienced professionals and expand its campus hiring program to onboard more than 500 fresh graduates.
Digital Engineering solutions provider Indium Software is planning to more than double its revenue size to the tune of ₹600 crore for the next financial year. Also, the tech firm is aiming to hire over 1,500 employees for supporting its growth.
In a statement, the company said given the continued strong demand for digital transformation services and solutions, Indium expects to grow at a CAGR (compound annual growth rate) of over 55 percent, targeting ₹600 crore in revenue, by 2023-24, reported by PTI.
In FY22, the company posted a whopping 78% yoy growth in revenue to around ₹230 crore due to strong demand for digital transformation services from clients across industries. During the financial year. Indium's about 75% revenue was from the US and the remaining came from Europe, Asia, and India.
Over the next 12 months, Indium plans to hire over 1,000 experienced professionals and expand its campus hiring program to onboard more than 500 fresh graduates.
Co-founder and CEO Ram Sukumar said that the company will also be leveraging its digital engineering DNA and niche gaming expertise, to seed investments in emerging opportunities in Web 3.0, blockchain, and metaverse, the statement said.
Also, Indium plans on continuing to accelerate its investments in research and development as well as in partnerships with platform providers such as Mendix, Striim, Databricks, AWS, GCP, and Azure.
Indium Software is a leading provider of Digital Engineering solutions with deep expertise in Application Engineering, Cloud Engineering, Data and Analytics, DevOps, Digital Assurance, and Gaming.
Indium has built strong relationships over the past decade with over 100 clients-spanning ISVs, Global 2000 as well as born-digital companies-across North America, India, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region as well as with ecosystem partners such as AWS, Mendix, Striim, and Denodo.
With over 2000 associates spread across multiple delivery locations in India and at client sites, the company makes technology work for clients, driving measurable business value. Indium was co-founded by Vijay Balaji and Ram Sukumar in 1999, and since then has expanded its presence globally in markets like the US, Singapore, and the UK apart from India.