New Delhi: MG Motor India Pvt Ltd – a subsidiary of China’s SAIC Corp – is not perturbed by the recent deterioration in the bilateral relation between India and China, as these short term disruptions will not impact the company’s medium and long term plans in India, Rajeev Chaba, president and managing director, MG Motor India Pvt Ltd to Mint.

As a consequence of the adverse impact of the covid -19 induced economic slowdown, the Indian passenger vehicle industry will take at least three years to touch the 3 million mark again, provided a 15% -20% growth in volumes in the subsequent fiscals, he added.

With the recent spike in border tension with China, the Indian government has been urging domestic automobile manufacturing companies to reduce import of components from China and has resorted to imposition of import curbs on components like tyres and other products.

“Indian consumers look at the overall package and the Indian market has over the years proved that the country of origin doesn’t matter. Not all Japanese and German have been successful in India. These disruptions are short term," said Chaba.

“We have seen that despite tension between countries trade keeps going on and exchange of ideas and other things also continue. For our mid to long term plans these disruptions don’t matter. Customers always look at the value of the proposition that is being created," added Chaba.

Vehicle manufacturers have been witnessing continuous decline in sales from the second half of FY19 due to economic slowdown and increase in prices of vehicles as a result of transition to the new safety and Bharat Stage 6 emission norms. In FY20 sales of vehicles fell in the range of 15% to 25% across categories after reporting low single digit growth in FY 19.

According to Society of India Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), sale of vehicles is expected to fall in the range of 25% -45% across segments in the current fiscal due to the Covid-19 led disruptions.

“I am concerned at the way the auto industry has gone down. We will take at least 3-4 years to touch the 3 million mark again. We should not go by the August and September numbers at all. If we assume a 15%-20% growth in the next three years, then we will be able to reach 3 million," said Chaba.

Echoing the voice of his industry peers on taxation on vehicles, Chaba said that the sector needs a stimulus from the government such as reduction in taxes.

“Tax rationalization (on vehicles) is important. The government has challenges, but some stimulus will be needed next year. We have a lot of question marks on the economy. GST can be reduced for a sometime till sales come back to normal levels. Giving stimulus to the auto industry means giving stimulus to the economy considering the jobs we generate," he added.

MG Motor India on Thursday showcased its new vehicle, Gloster, a premium sport utility vehicle and the company will also introduce level 1 autonomous driving technology with its new offering, a first by a mass market vehicle manufacturer.

“We have planned this product almost 1.5 years back and our expectations are realistic. Annually, there are 40,000 customers in India who buy cars in the range of ₹40 lakh to 50 lakh, and we expect to get around 6,000 of them. Hopefully, we will be able to do that and this segment is also not that price sensitive," said Chaba.

Despite the disruption in the supply chain network due to the covid-19 disruption, MG Motor is on course to launch its third product before the upcoming Navratri and Diwali festive season and will launch its fourth offering in 2021, through which the company expects to generate volumes to improve its profitability.

MG Motor entered the India market in 2019 with the Hector, sport utility vehicle. The company also acquired the Gujarat based manufacturing plant of American car maker, General Motors Company to set up its production base in India.

