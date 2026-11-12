Indo-German JV Benecore bets ₹200 crore on making diaper, sanitary napkin material in India

Varuni Khosla
3 min read12 Nov 2026, 04:56 PM IST
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Rudra Chatterjee, chairman of Benecore and the Obeetee Group said Benecore has invested over ₹200 crore in a Bhopal plant to manufacture specialized materials used in baby diapers and sanitary napkins.
Summary
The German-Indian joint venture expects 300 crore revenue from its new Bhopal plant and plans to double capacity by 2029 as it looks to replace imports, particularly from China.

A key material used in baby diapers and sanitary napkins, largely imported by Indian manufacturers, will now be made domestically, with German-Indian joint venture Benecore Pvt Ltd investing over 200 crore in a new manufacturing facility in Bhopal.

The company expects the first phase of the plant to generate about 300 crore in revenue. It plans to double the facility's capacity by 2029, taking its revenue potential to about 600 crore, Rudra Chatterjee, chairman of Benecore and the Obeetee Group, told Mint.

The material, known as nonwoven fabric, is a thin, fabric-like sheet made by bonding fibres together rather than weaving them. It is used in hygiene products to help hold and distribute liquid, making diapers and sanitary napkins more effective. The softness of the material also matters because it forms part of products used directly against the skin.

Much of the material currently used by Indian diaper and sanitary napkin makers is imported, particularly from China, Chatterjee said. While cheaper, locally made alternatives are available, they do not offer the same liquid-holding capacity, he added.

“What's interesting is that we are making this product domestically, where it has been an imported product,” Chatterjee said.

Benecore, previously known as TWE OBT Pvt Ltd, was set up in 2023, when Germany’s TWE Group GmbH formed a 50:50 joint venture in India with Obeetee Textiles. Obeetee, Chatterjee's other business, was founded in 1920 in Mirzapur, Uttar Pradesh, and is one of the country's oldest manufacturers and exporters of handmade carpets and rugs. The company specializes in luxury hand-knotted, hand-tufted and flat-woven carpets and works with more than 25,000 independent artisans. Its products are sold locally and overseas.

Benecore's facility in Bhopal has two production lines using Air Through Bond (ATB) technology, he said. This technology enables the manufacture of the ultra-soft nonwoven material. He said Benecore is the first Indian manufacturer to offer this capability, outside of much smaller local producers that supply this material for unbranded products.

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Global customers

The factory, set up in October, has started commercial production and the company has already begun working with its global customers, including major diaper and sanitary napkin brands in India. Chatterjee did not identify the buyers but said the ambit will cover most brands. These relationships were carried over from its German partner TWE Group, which previously supplied the material to Indian manufacturers from its plants in Germany and China.

The company expects the plant to reach full capacity utilization next year. It has designed the facility to accommodate a second phase that would double production without requiring another building or a substantial increase in its workforce, Chatterjee said.

Chatterjee said demand for diapers and sanitary napkins is expected to grow as their usage expands in India, supported by changing consumption habits and more women joining the workforce. The company sees India as its main market, although it has already started exports and is looking at opportunities in neighbouring countries, West Asia and Africa.

While local production could save on transportation and import-related costs, Chatterjee did not commit to a reduction in prices for diaper and sanitary napkin manufacturers, saying pricing would depend on volumes and individual customer agreements.

Benecore is also looking to expand its presence in other applications for nonwoven materials, including filtration products used in cement factories and air-conditioners, as well as automotive components. Its manufacturing facility in Rudrapur, Uttarakhand, makes materials used in car interiors, including headliners.

The Bhopal plant is expected to employ around 150 people, primarily in technical and engineering roles, as the manufacturing process is largely automated.

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About the Author

Varuni Khosla

Varuni Khosla is a journalist with Mint, where she covers the consumer economy with a focus on hospitality and tourism, luxury, the business of sports, art, and the alcohol and food and beverage industries. Based in New Delhi, she reports on how brands and cultural sectors grow, shape consumer demand and compete in one of the world’s fastest-evolving markets.<br><br>Varuni has been a journalist since 2009 and brings more than 17 years of experience reporting on India’s business landscape. She specialises in covering the industries shaping India’s consumption economy, and is widely recognised as a key voice in these areas.<br><br>Over the years, she has closely tracked the rise of India’s luxury and hospitality sectors, the transformation of advertising and marketing as brands respond to digital platforms and changing audiences, and the economics of sport, from sponsorships and leagues to the expanding commercial ecosystems around teams, athletes and media rights. Her reporting on the business of art explores the growing global market for South Asian art and the role of collectors, galleries and auction houses.<br><br>Her stories frequently draw on exclusive conversations with founders, executives and industry leaders, combining market data with on-the-ground reporting to offer readers insight into the companies and trends shaping India’s evolving consumption economy.

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