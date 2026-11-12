Indo-German JV Benecore bets ₹200 crore on making diaper, sanitary napkin material in India

A key material used in baby diapers and sanitary napkins, largely imported by Indian manufacturers, will now be made domestically, with German-Indian joint venture Benecore Pvt Ltd investing over ₹200 crore in a new manufacturing facility in Bhopal.
The company expects the first phase of the plant to generate about ₹300 crore in revenue. It plans to double the facility's capacity by 2029, taking its revenue potential to about ₹600 crore, Rudra Chatterjee, chairman of Benecore and the Obeetee Group, told Mint.
The material, known as nonwoven fabric, is a thin, fabric-like sheet made by bonding fibres together rather than weaving them. It is used in hygiene products to help hold and distribute liquid, making diapers and sanitary napkins more effective. The softness of the material also matters because it forms part of products used directly against the skin.