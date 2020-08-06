Home >Companies >News >Indoco gets USFDA nod for schizophrenia, bipolar disorder treatment drug
Photo: AP
Photo: AP

Indoco gets USFDA nod for schizophrenia, bipolar disorder treatment drug

1 min read . Updated: 06 Aug 2020, 11:10 AM IST PTI

The approved product is therapeutically equivalent to the reference listed drug 'Zyprexa' of Eli Lilly

NEW DELHI : Drug firm Indoco Remedies on Thursday said it has received approval from the US health regulator for Olanzapine tablets, indicated for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar disorder.

The approved product is therapeutically equivalent to the reference listed drug 'Zyprexa' of Eli Lilly.

In a BSE filing, Indoco Remedies announced receipt of approval for its abbreviated new drug application (ANDA) for Olanzapine Tablets USP in the strengths of 2.5mg, 5mg, 7.5 mg, 10mg, 15mg and 20 mg.

Quoting IMS data, Indoco Remedies said the US market size of Olanzapine tablets is USD 65 million.

Indoco Remedies Managing Director Aditi Kare Panandikar said this approval from the US health regulator will further supplement the solid dosage business for Indoco in the US.

Olanzapine is indicated for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar disorder. The drug may also be used in combination with other medication to treat depression and certain mental conditions.

Shares of Indoco Remedies were trading 1.67% higher at Rs238.05 apiece on BSE.

Subscribe to newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated

RELATED STORIES
The USFDA pointed out Indoco Remedies’ failure to ensure the responsibilities and procedures applicable to its quality control unit. Photo: Bloomberg

USFDA issues warning letter to Indoco Remedies’ Goa plant

2 min read . 12 Apr 2017
Lupin gets USFDA nod for generic diabetes drug (Bloomberg)

Lupin gets USFDA nod for generic diabetes drug

1 min read . 04 Aug 2020
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Logout