Indonesia Joins Regional Push Against Age Bias in Job Market

Indonesia is urging companies to remove age limits in job ads, reflecting growing regulatory scrutiny of discriminatory labor practices in Southeast Asia’s largest economy.

The Ministry of Manpower issued a circular signed on May 28 directing both domestic and foreign employers to eliminate age restrictions in recruitment efforts, including those targeting people with disabilities. Exceptions are allowed only when age is clearly relevant to the role — and even then, the criteria must not unfairly disadvantage applicants.

“These restrictions have long contributed to legitimizing unemployment and poverty,” Deputy Minister of Manpower Immanuel Ebenezer said in a phone interview on Saturday. “Employers want comfort, we will deliver that. We will eliminate thuggery and burdensome regulations. But we also ask for cooperation — to help our fellow citizens.”

Labor unions welcomed the move as a step toward fairer hiring, but also called for regulations to enforce the directive. Employer groups, however, voiced concerns about practical implementation, warning that companies may now face an influx of applicants. Indonesia currently has more than 7 million unemployed people, with older job seekers often facing barriers to reentry.

The circular is part of broader labor policy changes under President Prabowo Subianto. The government has also banned the practice of employers withholding workers’ original diplomas and personal documents — a tactic critics say restricts labor mobility. These measures build on labor policy changes initiated under the previous administration, including the 2023 revision of Indonesia’s job creation law. That revision met strong opposition from labor groups due to its perceived pro-business leanings.

While the circular is not legally binding, it signals tighter government oversight and could lay the groundwork for future inspections or enforcement. The government is also drafting a ministerial regulation that would more clearly define discriminatory hiring practices — including bias based on appearance, marital status, religion, or ethnicity — in line with constitutional guarantees of equal employment opportunity.

“We are drafting a ministerial regulation that may include sanctions for non-compliant companies,” said Ebenezer, without providing further details.

Indonesia isn’t alone. Thailand’s Labor Protection Act includes similar provisions, and Malaysia amended its Employment Act in 2022 to address discrimination in employment. Singapore’s Tripartite Guidelines on Fair Employment Practices also advises against age and gender restrictions in job postings.

©2025 Bloomberg L.P.