Indonesian gold miner Archi postpones $500 million IPO

Other companies in the region have also seen their listing plans put on hold because of the market turmoil. Thai Beverage Pcl said on Friday it would defer the potential spinoff and listing of its brewery unit in Singapore, citing the uncertainty of market conditions and the worsening Covid-19 pandemic. PT Kalbe Farma, Indonesia’s biggest drugmaker by market value, postponed the IPO of its nutritional food unit PT Sanghiang Perkasa due to valuation concerns, Bloomberg News reported in March.