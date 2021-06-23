IndoSpace launches two industrial parks in Tamil Nadu

“As a pan-India developer, we strive to provide modern logistics and warehousing facilities across strategic and significant locations. The launch of these two parks embodies IndoSpace’s rapid strides towards building a strong foundation for Grade A logistics infrastructure across the country. We focus on providing world-class, compliant and environment-friendly facilities that are designed and built in line with the latest global trends and technology. Last year was significant for us – we entered new markets and expanded in the ones we are in already. We wish to maintain the same momentum this year," said Rajesh Jaggi, vice chairman – real estate, Everstone Group.