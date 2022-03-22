Indospace to invest 600 crore in two logistics parks in Gujarat

"After establishing a strong presence in Chakan, Pune in the western region, we are excited to further strengthen our presence in the state of Gujarat. The state is today one of India's important industrial hubs, and we aim at serving companies in the automotive (including Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV) and BEV batteries manufacturing), e-commerce and retail industries. We plan to leverage on the manufacturing growth in the state and provide our Grade A logistics infrastructure to customers across industries," said Rajesh Jaggi, vice-chairman- real estate, Everstone Group.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}