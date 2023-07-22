Indraprastha Gas Q1 Preview: Net profit to rise 59% sequentially, lower APM gas price to boost margins, volumes3 min read 22 Jul 2023, 05:26 PM IST
Indraprastha Gas Q1 Preview: The gas company's margins and volumes is also likely to report a steady growth in the quarter-under-review due to reduction in administrative price mechanism (APM) gas prices, said JM Financials.
Indraprastha Gas Q1 Preview: Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL) is likely to witness a rise in net profit for the April-June quarter on a quarter-on-quarter basis (QoQ) due to recovery in margins and volume. The leading city gas distributer's profit after tax (PAT) is likely to rise 59 per cent sequentially on improved earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) margins in the first quarter quarter of current fiscal, according to a report by JM Financial Services.
