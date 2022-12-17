Indraprastha Gas raises CNG prices; Check revised rates

1 min read . 11:20 AM IST

Indraprastha Gas raises CNG prices (Photo: Hindustan Times)

Rates in Delhi rose by 0.96 paise after a gap of two months. This is the 15th increase in prices since 7 March in Delhi. In October, IGL had raised CNG prices by ₹3 per kg across Delhi-NCR