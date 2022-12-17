Indraprastha Gas raises CNG prices; Check revised rates

NEW DELHI: Indraprastha Gas Ltd (IGL) has raised CNG prices effective Saturday, citing higher input cost.
NEW DELHI: Indraprastha Gas Ltd (IGL) has raised CNG prices effective Saturday, citing higher input cost.
“Due to increased input gas cost, w.e.f., 6 am on 17.12.2022, @IGLSocial revises CNG retail price," Indraprastha Gas Ltd said in a tweet.
“Due to increased input gas cost, w.e.f., 6 am on 17.12.2022, @IGLSocial revises CNG retail price," Indraprastha Gas Ltd said in a tweet.
Subscribe to Continue Reading
According to IGL’s revised prices, CNG will cost ₹79.56 per kg in Delhi, ₹82.12 per kg in Noida, Greater Noida, and Ghaziabad, and ₹87.89 per kg in Gurugram.
Rates in Delhi rose by 0.96 paise after a gap of two months. This is the 15th increase in prices since 7 March in Delhi. In October, IGL had raised CNG prices by ₹3 per kg across Delhi-NCR.
Global gas prices have been trending higher due to geopolitical tensions between Russia and the West.
Earlier this week, credit rating agency ICRA said that rising gas prices have constrained CNG penetration in commercial vehicles to 9-10% this fiscal from peaks of 16%.
Here’s a list of CNG retail prices (December 17):
1. CNG price in Delhi is ₹79.56 per kg
2. CNG price in Noida, Greater Noida & Ghaziabad is ₹82.12 per kg.
3. CNG price in Gurugram is ₹87.89 per kg.
4. CNG price in Rewari is ₹89.57 per kg.
5. CNG price in Karnal & Kaithal is ₹88.22 per kg.
6. CNG price in Muzzaffarnagar, Shamli & parts of Meerut is ₹86.79 per kg.
7. CNG price in Ajmer, Pali & Rajasamand is ₹89.83 per kg.
8. CNG retail price in Kanpur, Fatehpur & Hamirpur remains unchanged.
Catch all the Corporate news
and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates
& Live Business News
.