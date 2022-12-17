Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Indraprastha Gas raises CNG prices; Check revised rates

1 min read . 11:20 AM ISTSaurav Anand
Indraprastha Gas raises CNG prices (Photo: Hindustan Times)

Rates in Delhi rose by 0.96 paise after a gap of two months. This is the 15th increase in prices since 7 March in Delhi. In October, IGL had raised CNG prices by 3 per kg across Delhi-NCR

NEW DELHI: Indraprastha Gas Ltd (IGL) has raised CNG prices effective Saturday, citing higher input cost.

“Due to increased input gas cost, w.e.f., 6 am on 17.12.2022, @IGLSocial revises CNG retail price," Indraprastha Gas Ltd said in a tweet.

According to IGL’s revised prices, CNG will cost 79.56 per kg in Delhi, 82.12 per kg in Noida, Greater Noida, and Ghaziabad, and 87.89 per kg in Gurugram.

Rates in Delhi rose by 0.96 paise after a gap of two months. This is the 15th increase in prices since 7 March in Delhi. In October, IGL had raised CNG prices by 3 per kg across Delhi-NCR.

Global gas prices have been trending higher due to geopolitical tensions between Russia and the West.

Earlier this week, credit rating agency ICRA said that rising gas prices have constrained CNG penetration in commercial vehicles to 9-10% this fiscal from peaks of 16%.

Here’s a list of CNG retail prices (December 17):

1. CNG price in Delhi is 79.56 per kg

2. CNG price in Noida, Greater Noida & Ghaziabad is 82.12 per kg.

3. CNG price in Gurugram is 87.89 per kg.

4. CNG price in Rewari is 89.57 per kg.

5. CNG price in Karnal & Kaithal is 88.22 per kg.

6. CNG price in Muzzaffarnagar, Shamli & parts of Meerut is 86.79 per kg.

7. CNG price in Ajmer, Pali & Rajasamand is 89.83 per kg.

8. CNG retail price in Kanpur, Fatehpur & Hamirpur remains unchanged.

