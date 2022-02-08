OPEN APP
Home / Companies / News /  Indraprastha Gas reports a decline in Q3 net profit to 308.52 crore
Listen to this article

India’s largest CNG distribution company, Indraprastha Gas on Tuesday reported a decline in net profit to 308.52 crore during the quarter ending December 2021, against 334.87 crore in the corresponding period last fiscal.

IGL, however, maintained gross profit at the same level of around 830 crore.

The company in a corporate filing said it registered an average daily sale of 7.66 mmscmd in the quarter as compared to 6.26 mmscmd in the corresponding quarter of FY’21 “thereby showing a strong volume growth of 22%".

These are standalone results for IGL only and do not include profits accruing from associate companies, it added.

“While the CNG segment registered sales volume growth of 26%, PNG segment showed overall sales volume growth of 14% during the quarter. The total gross sales value during the quarter was 2428.06 crore against 1587.36 crore during the third quarter of FY’21," the company further added.

IGL operates City Gas Distribution (CGD) networks across 27 districts in ten geographical areas across four states of Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Rajasthan.

MINT PREMIUM See All

Volume growth continued the strong momentum gained in the second quarter, after the pandemic restrictions hit the first quarter, the company also said.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout