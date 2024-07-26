Indus Towers board to consider share buyback proposal on July 30

  • Indus Towers share buyback will include repurchase of equity shares of face value of 10 each. The last Indus Towers buyback was carried out in June 2016 when the telecom infrastructure company was named Bharti Infratel.

Ankit Gohel
Published26 Jul 2024, 08:14 AM IST
Indus Towers board to consider share buyback proposal on July 30
Indus Towers board to consider share buyback proposal on July 30

Indus Towers on Thursday announced that the board of directors of the company will consider a proposal for the buyback of its equity shares on July 30.

In a stock exchange filing, the telecom infrastructure company informed that the meeting of its Board of Directors is scheduled on Tuesday, July 30, and the proposal of share buyback is also on the agenda.

“To consider and approve the proposal for buyback of fully paid-up equity shares of 10/- each of the Company, including matters related/ incidental thereto, (‘Buyback’). in accordance with the applicable provisions under the Companies Act, 2013, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Buy-back of Securities) Regulations, 2018, as amended, and other applicable laws (if any),” Indus Towers said in a regulatory filing.

Also Read | Q1 results Today: IndiGo, Cipla, KFin Tech and 66 others to post earnings today

According to the regulations, the trading window for dealing in Indus Towers shares shall remain closed for all Designated Persons of the company and their immediate relatives till Thursday, August 01, 2024, in respect of the Indus Towers buyback proposal.

Indus Towers share buyback will include repurchase of equity shares of face value of 10 each. The last Indus Towers share buyback was carried out in June 2016 when the telecom infrastructure company was named Bharti Infratel.

Along with Indus Towers share buyback proposal, the company’s board will also consider and approve the audited financial results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the first quarter ended on June 30, 2024.

Also Read | Tech Mahindra Q1 Results: Net profit rises 23% to ₹851 crore, revenue drops 1%

Indus Towers Q1 results are expected to be mixed. Net tenancy additions for Indus Towers is estimated to remain robust as Bharti Airtel continued its rural expansion during Q1FY25. Hence, Indus’ EBITDA is expected to grow 2.0% QoQ in Q1.

JM Financial builds in 7.1k net tenancy additions in Q1FY25 for Indus Towers versus 7.9k in Q4FY24. However, it assumes that rentals will be flat QoQ.

Therefore, revenue is likely to grow 5.1% QoQ to 7,561 crore while EBITDA is expected to improve 2% QoQ to 4,185 crore, while EBITDA margin may fall by 168 bps to 55.4% QoQ.

On Thursday, Indus Towers shares ended 0.41% lower at 424.80 apiece on the BSE.

Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:26 Jul 2024, 08:14 AM IST
HomeCompaniesNewsIndus Towers board to consider share buyback proposal on July 30

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Indian Oil Corporation

    176.85
    03:53 PM | 25 JUL 2024
    8.1 (4.8%)

    Bharat Electronics

    301.30
    03:59 PM | 25 JUL 2024
    1.15 (0.38%)

    Bharat Petroleum Corporation

    326.00
    03:59 PM | 25 JUL 2024
    11 (3.49%)

    NTPC

    392.05
    03:52 PM | 25 JUL 2024
    -0.5 (-0.13%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Data Patterns India

    3,391.95
    03:47 PM | 25 JUL 2024
    307.6 (9.97%)

    Jyothy Labs

    547.15
    03:53 PM | 25 JUL 2024
    39.2 (7.72%)

    Tata Motors DVR

    747.10
    03:47 PM | 25 JUL 2024
    45.6 (6.5%)

    Tata Motors

    1,091.05
    03:52 PM | 25 JUL 2024
    63.4 (6.17%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      71,295.000.00
      Chennai
      70,534.000.00
      Delhi
      70,672.000.00
      Kolkata
      70,672.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Companies

      More From Popular in Companies
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsCibilPremiumBudget

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue