Home >Companies >News >IndusInd Bank acquires 7.82% stake in Eveready by invoking pledged shares
(Photo: Mint)
(Photo: Mint)

IndusInd Bank acquires 7.82% stake in Eveready by invoking pledged shares

1 min read . Updated: 09 Aug 2020, 03:02 PM IST PTI

The bank invoked pledge on 56,83,320 shares forming 7.82% of paid-up equity share capital of Eveready Industrie

New Delhi: Private sector IndusInd Bank on Saturday said it has acquired 7.82 per cent stake in battery maker Eveready Industries by invoking pledged shares following loan default. The bank invoked pledge on 56,83,320 shares forming 7.82 per cent of paid-up equity share capital of Eveready Industries.

"The equity shares of Eveready Industries India Ltd. held by Williamson Magor and Co. Ltd were pledged with the bank for securing the outstanding dues of Seajuli Developers & Finance Limited (Seajuli), the borrower company. The bank has invoked the pledge held on aforesaid shares for recovery of its dues from Seajuli," IndusInd Bank said in a regulatory filing. The bank also informed about acquiring 7.5 per cent (78,32,253 shares) in tea firm McLeod Russel India Ltd by invoking pledged shares following default by the borrower.

"The equity shares of McLeod Russel India Ltd. held by Williamson Magor and Co. Ltd. were pledged with the bank for securing the outstanding dues of Seajuli Developers & Finance Limited (Seajuli), the borrower company. The bank has invoked the pledge held on the aforesaid shares for recovery of its dues from Seajuli," it said.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Subscribe to newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated

RELATED STORIES
Indusind Bank on Tuesday reported 67.8% fall in its first quarter net profit at Rs460.64 crore. The profit was dragged down by a five-fold rise in provisions for bad loans and special capital allocations for the Covid-19 pandemic. ( Mint)

Indusind Bank shares jump over 7% on fund raising plan

1 min read . 29 Jul 2020
Dabur Group chairman Anand Burman. Photo: Pradeep Gaur/Mint

Dabur's Burman family increases stake in Eveready Industries, buys 8.48%

1 min read . 14 Jul 2020
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Logout