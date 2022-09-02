IndusInd Bank, ADB partner to support supply chain financing

IndusInd Bank, ADB partner to support supply chain financing1 min read . 03:23 PM IST
IndusInd Bank aims to grow its presence in MSME financing and this partnership with ADB will further strengthen various initiatives of the bank in this domain
IndusInd Bank on Friday announced partnership with Asian Development Bank (ADB) to support and promote supply chain finance (SCF) solutions in India. The bank has entered into a partial guarantee programme with ADB with an initial outlay of USD 70 million ( ₹560.0 crore), exclusively towards promoting SCF solutions in India.
IndusInd Bank aims to grow its presence in MSME financing and this partnership will further strengthen various initiatives of the bank in this domain. With SCF being a focus area, the bank has initiated a host of strategic efforts including the launch of new product structures for SCF. The Bank recently launched a state-of-the-art digital portal for SCF – ‘earlyCredit’ enabling 24X7 seamless processing of SCF transactions for corporates, suppliers & dealers.
“At IndusInd Bank, we look forward to funding the entire ecosystem of a corporate entity by offering holistic SCF solutions, meeting end-to-end requirements of both corporate and their dealers/suppliers thereby being a true partner in their growth trajectory. Partnership with a global organisation like ADB strengthens our SCF platform, a leading provider in the country. This association will further open up opportunities for the Bank to innovate and empower our clients with the best financing solutions," said Amitabh Saraff, head - Financial Services, SME Business & SCF.