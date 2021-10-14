Indusind Bank appoints Gobind Jain as new CFO

In a statement to the exchanges, the private sector bank said that Zaregaonkar has stepped down to take over other responsibilities until the date of his superannuation. Zaregaonkar started his career as a lecturer in commerce before he joined Dena Bank as a specialist in middle management cadre as 'Chartered Accountant' in 1980. He worked in Dena bank for 15 years in different roles such as credit analyst, in charge of branch operations and finally as Chief -Accounts officer at the headquarters in Mumbai. From there he joined Indusind Bank where he served for 26 years and rose to the ranks of chief financial officer and executive vice president.