Private lender IndusInd Bank on Monday declared a dividend of ₹14 per equity share of ₹10 each. Apart from this, the company also announced its Q4 results for FY23 and the overall yearly performance.

“The Board also recommended payment of dividend at the rate of Rs.14 per equity share of Rs. 10/-each of the Bank, for the Financial Year 2022-23 (140%), subject to approval of the Shareholders at the ensuing Annual (General Meeting)," said IndusInd Bank.

This is compared to ₹8.50 per share (85%) for FY 2021-22. At the current share price this results in a dividend yield of 0.76%.

IndusInd Bank on Monday reported a rise of 49.88 per cent in standalone net profit of ₹2040.51 crore crore for the quarter ended March 31 2023. This is against a net profit of ₹1361.37 crore. from the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.

The lender's net interest income totaled ₹4,669.46 crore, up 17% over the previous year.

Its retail loans grew by 7 percent QoQ improving share of retail loans at 54 percent. Corporate growth driven by Mid & Small corporate at 7 percent QoQ and Large corporate at 5 percent QoQ.

IndusInd Bank reported that other income came at ₹2,154 crores for the quarter ended March 31,2023 as against ₹1,903 crores for the corresponding quarter of previous year, grew by 13% YoY.

The core fee grew by 27% YoY to ₹2,087 crores as against ₹1,644 crores for the corresponding quarter of previous year.

"Post the Q4FY23 results, the stock is under pressure. As of now we see prices in a consolidation phase whereas strong support is seen around 1,070 - 1,060. On the flip side, 1,150 - 1,160 is resistance. Today the stock has underperformed but considering the overall bank nifty performance, we sense any further dip would be an buying opportunity," said Rajesh Bhosale - Equity Technical and Derivative Analyst, Angel One.

However, the stock has been trading flat on Monday. The stock closed 1.25 per cent down at ₹1,102 on Monday.