IndusInd Bank declares dividend of ₹14, check details here2 min read . Updated: 24 Apr 2023, 03:38 PM IST
- IndusInd Bank on Monday reported a rise of 49.88 per cent in standalone net profit of ₹2040.51 crore crore for the quarter ended March 31 2023.
Private lender IndusInd Bank on Monday declared a dividend of ₹14 per equity share of ₹10 each. Apart from this, the company also announced its Q4 results for FY23 and the overall yearly performance.
