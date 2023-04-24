IndusInd Bank declares dividend of 14, check details here

"Post the Q4FY23 results, the stock is under pressure. As of now we see prices in a consolidation phase whereas strong support is seen around 1,070 - 1,060. On the flip side, 1,150 - 1,160 is resistance. Today the stock has underperformed but considering the overall bank nifty performance, we sense any further dip would be an buying opportunity," said Rajesh Bhosale - Equity Technical and Derivative Analyst, Angel One.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}