Private lender IndusInd Bank has moved National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), seeking to initiate corporate insolvency proceedings against Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd, according to an exchange filing.

The lender has claimed a default of ₹83 crore.

On Friday, ZEE Entertainment shares closed 3.08% lower at ₹278.65 apiece on NSE.

The company is party to the debt service reserve account guarantee agreement ("DSRA Guarantee Agreement") entered into with Induslnd Bank for the term loan facility advanced to Siti Networks Limited, ZEE said in a filing.

