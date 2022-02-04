Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / Companies / News /  IndusInd Bank files insolvency plea against Zee Entertainment

IndusInd Bank files insolvency plea against Zee Entertainment

On Friday, ZEE Entertainment shares closed 3.08% lower at 278.65 apiece on NSE.
1 min read . 09:21 PM IST Livemint

  • The lender has claimed a default of 83 crore.

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Private lender IndusInd Bank has moved National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), seeking to initiate corporate insolvency proceedings against Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd, according to an exchange filing.

Private lender IndusInd Bank has moved National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), seeking to initiate corporate insolvency proceedings against Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd, according to an exchange filing.

The lender has claimed a default of 83 crore.

The lender has claimed a default of 83 crore.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

On Friday, ZEE Entertainment shares closed 3.08% lower at 278.65 apiece on NSE.

The company is party to the debt service reserve account guarantee agreement ("DSRA Guarantee Agreement") entered into with Induslnd Bank for the term loan facility advanced to Siti Networks Limited, ZEE said in a filing.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!