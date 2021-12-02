MUMBAI: IndusInd Bank on Thursday launched its NRI homecoming festival to celebrate the arrival of non-resident Indians (NRI) to the country, who would be visiting their loved ones after more than a year of travel restrictions being imposed due to the pandemic.

Through this festival, IndusInd Bank said, it will spread awareness about some of its financial solutions that have been specially curated for the NRI segment, and will be hosted across all branches of the bank between 1 December 2021 and 28 February 2022.

For every NRI customer on-boarded during this period, the bank will donate to Akshaya Patra Foundation, a Bengaluru-based NGO that will feed an underprivileged child for two months, it said.

Soumitra Sen, head of consumer bank at IndusInd Bank said over the last 18 months, NRIs could not travel back to the country due to travel restrictions imposed across the globe and hence, are eager to visit this year.

“Keeping this in view, we are delighted to launch the homecoming festival for our NRI customers which will help us connect with them, understand their requirements, and provide them with comprehensive financial solutions. As part of the festival, the bank will organize heritage tours for its customers and their families to create awareness about the country’s history and culture," said Sen.

The bank said it will offer best-in-class interest rates on NRE/NRO savings accounts; higher returns on fixed deposits; complimentary heritage walks (both physical and virtual) across cities like Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, Amritsar, Cochin and Pune; and lifestyle benefits like concierge service and financial advisory workshops.

