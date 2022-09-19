IndusInd Bank may recover Siti dues: HC2 min read . Updated: 19 Sep 2022, 01:52 AM IST
- IndusInd sought a clarification on whether a Delhi HC order barred it from initiating IBC proceedings against Zee
MUMBAI : The Delhi High Court in an order passed on Tuesday clarified that it has not restrained IndusInd Bank from taking Zee Entertainment to the insolvency court. This clears the decks for the private lender to initiate insolvency proceedings against the media company to recover dues it says are owed by Siti Networks, an Essel Group entity.