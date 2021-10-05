OPEN APP
Home >Companies >News >IndusInd Bank net advances grows 10%, deposits up 21% in Q2
Announcing its second quarter (Q2) update, IndusInd Bank said that the lender's net advances grew 10% on a year-on-year (YoY) basis & 5% on a sequential basis to 2,21,821 crore as of September 30, 2021.

Meanwhile, IndusInd Bank's deposits surged 21% YoY & 3% QoQ during the quarter under review at 2,75,486 crore, under which the retail deposits and deposits from Small Business Customers amounted to 1,11,749 crore as of 30 September 2021 as compared to 1,05,737 crore as of 30 June 2021.

The bank's CASA (current and savings accounts) ratio remained unchanged at 42.1% quarter on quarter (QoQ) and 40.4% year-on-year (YoY).

Shares of IndusInd Bank surged 0.6% to 1,126.6 per share on the BSE in Tuesday's early deals.

For the quarter ended June 2021 (Q1), IndusInd Bank's consolidated net profit rose 99.2% year-on-year of 1,061 crore. The lender had posted a net profit of 510 crore in the year-ago period. The bank's net interest income (NII) also rose 8% year-on-year to 3,563.7 crore from 3,309 crore in Q1FY21. Moreover, its asset quality deteriorated as gross non-performing a(GNPA) ratio climbed to 2.88% in Q1FY22 from 2.67% in the previous quarter (Q4FY21). Additionally, the net NPA ratio rose to 0.84% from 0.69%.

